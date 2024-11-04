Duxbury Fire issues wildfire warning as dry weather conditions continue

DUXBURY, Mass. — Duxbury Fire has issued a wildfire warning as dry weather conditions continue.

A ban on all outdoor fires will be imposed through Friday, November 8 until 6 p.m.

Any fires associated with fire pits, chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, and cooking and heating equipment that are not specifically covered under 310 CMR 7.07, the Massachusetts Open Burning regulations may not be used.

Firefighters in Massachusetts continue to battle brush fires across the state with officials urging residents to take precautions to help avoid sparking new blazes.

Hundreds of acres in the area area have already burned in the past week have been burned with new fires continuously popping up.

You can check the air quality in your town using the interactive map.

The data in the map refreshes itself hour by hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

