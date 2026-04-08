Bruins sign first-round pick James Hagens to three-year, entry-level contract

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have announced that they are signing 2025 first-round pick and Boston College star James Hagen to a three-year entry-level contract.

Hagens is here.



The #NHLBruins have signed James Hagens to a three-year, entry-level contract.



📰: https://t.co/XLDGCytrSB pic.twitter.com/n1ap2IxfQh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2026

The Hauppauge, New York, native, now 19, spent two years with the BC Eagles, playing in 71-total games, scoring 34 goals and tallying 50 assists for 84-points from 2024 to 2026.

Following the end of the Eagles’ season, Hagens joined the Providence Bruins on March 24, the B’s AHL team, where he played in six games, scoring 1 goal and 3 assists.

JAMES HAGENS ON THE POWER PLAY FOR HIS FIRST PROFESSIONAL GOAL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/G3Ri7l2ya7 — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) March 29, 2026

Before playing for BC, Hagens skated two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), scoring 72 goals, 115 assists for 187 points, the fifth‑most in program history.

The Bruins are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, April 11, as they fight to stay in the NHL playoff race.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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