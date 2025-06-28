Boston Bruins select James Hagens with 7th overall pick in 2025 NHL Draft

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have selected Boston College star James Hagens with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old Hauppauge, New York, native appeared in 37 games for the Eagles during the 2024-25 season, where he recorded 11 goals, 26 assists, totaling 37 points, which was fourth amongst freshmen in the NCAA. Hagens also maintained a plus-21 rating.

Hagens got a special introduction from award-winning comedian and “professional golfer” Happy Gilmore Adam Sandler.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound forward ranked third among Boston skaters while also earning a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

In 2023-24, Hagens was a part of the U.S. National U18 Team as part of the National Team Development Program, where he appeared in 58 games, tallying 39 goals and 63 assists for 102 points.

Most recently, Haggens was also a member of the United States’ gold medal-winning team at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which ranked second among U.S. skaters in points (9)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group