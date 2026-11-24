Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman says going beyond the game means giving back to the community he plays in.

Swayman says it was once a “pipe dream” to play in the NHL, but now he feels deeply connected to Boston.

“It was a pipe dream at one point to be in the NHL, but to truly be ingrained into a community like this and a real city that has such heart and soul, I truly feel like I was meant to be here,” he told Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh.

He told Kavanaugh people often don’t recognize him without his helmet and pads. But Monday at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, that didn’t much matter.

Swayman teamed up with recovery footwear brand OOFOS to donate 350 pairs of shoes to the Dana-Farber breast cancer team as part of OOFOS Project Pink.

“I’m just so grateful to be a part of it and the impact that it has on the greater good of people,” Swayman said.

He said the donation was about recognizing the people working behind the scenes every day.

“The ship doesn’t sail without the hard workers that are here, and I think a little impact that we could do to help their days just go by a little easier and help them do their job to their best ability is something, again, I know you and I would do in a heartbeat.”

Nicole Green, chief people officer at OOFOS, said the effort was intended to thank caregivers who can go overlooked.

“They’re on their feet all day, and we wanted to give back and say thank you and make them feel good.”

Dr. Sara Tolaney, chief of the Division of Breast Oncology at Dana-Farber, said the recognition is meaningful for staff members caring for patients during extraordinarily difficult moments.

“Our patients are going through a really challenging time in their lives, and it’s just a nice acknowledgement for the staff to recognize the hard work that they put in every day to make patients get all that they need.”

For Swayman, giving back is also part of embracing Boston as home.

“It’s everything. It’s ingrained in me now. I feel like I’m a Bostonian and I’m just so grateful to people that have welcomed me with open arms. My entire family, a kid from Alaska, I feel like I really, really do belong here.”

That connection carries over to his growing leadership role with the Bruins.

Swayman said the best leaders he has encountered have taken the time to understand him as a person, something he wants to pass along to younger teammates.

“The greatest leaders I’ve had have wanted to know me for who I am and my background and what I come from. And that’s my favorite thing ever, is digging deep into the human being and learning about them.”

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