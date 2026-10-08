Bruins dress as ‘Toy Story’ characters for annual Halloween hospital visit

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins went to infinity and beyond to bring smiles to patients at Boston Children’s Hospital.

A group of Bruins players dressed up as characters from “Toy Story” as part of the team’s annual Halloween visit with patients.

Defenseman Mason Lohrei said the visit gives players a chance to brighten the children’s day.

“The best thing is to just see the smiles that you can put on different kids’ faces,” Lohrei said.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman said the players value the opportunity to provide a distraction for children and their families.

“With families and kids going through what they’re going through in here, to just be a small part to make them think about something different than they’re going through is something you really want to be a part of,” Swayman said.

The Bruins host the Utah Mammoth tonight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group