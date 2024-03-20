Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre set for newest chapter in its storied history

BROOKLINE, Mass — Preproduction is done and all that’s left is to get everyone into place and roll the cameras.

Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre is set to unveil 14,000 square feet of new space next week, including two new theaters, an expanded lobby and an Education and Community Engagement Center after finally completing its $14 million expansion.

Originally constructed as a church in 1933, the Coolidge gradually transformed into a hub of classic, foreign and independent films in Boston. It’s not uncommon to see a line packed into the tucked-away side alley, hundreds shuffling in anticipation for their first chance of seeing a childhood favorite on the big screen or a midnight showing of the cult-classic “The Room.”

A far cry from the days when the Coolidge teetered on the brink of permanent closure in the 1980′s.

“It’s certainly had its ups and downs but it is certainly on a big up right now,” said Katherine Tallman, executive, director and CEO of the Coolidge Corner Theatre Foundation.

“This new expansion allows us to keep up with the demand that we’re seeing right now from our community,” explains Mark Anastasio.

The classic window ticket booth will be shuttered in exchange for the new foyer. Expansive enough that the days of waiting in the harsh New England winter before their showing will soon go the way of the Art-Deco style the theater was fashioned after.

The new upstairs education center will also allow the Coolidge to expand its series of classes and seminars.

The two new theaters, Moviehouse 5 and 6, will be able to seat 145 and 53 patrons respectively and will feature state-of-the-art picture and sound.

“We’ve got a gorgeous blue theater in Moviehouse 6. That’s kind of underselling it. And Moviehouse 5 is just this incredible red room that is immediately going to be one of the best spaces to see a film in the Boston area if not all of New England,” explained Mark Anastasio.

On Wednesday, those strolling through Brookline’s Coolidge Corner neighborhood could look up at the marquee and see that Denis Villeneauve’s 2024 Sci-Fi epic was screening in premium 70mm format. Next to it, an invite to return next week for screenings of Japan’s 1977 horror fairy tale “House” and Carol Reed’s 1949 noir classic “The Third Man.” A smattering of eras and filmmaking history cinephiles would be hard-pressed to find in most theaters.

“There really is a good reason why this theater has been here for so long. It really is the community, it’s been here to serve the community. The community has been with us all along the way,” said Tallman.

“It’s home. It’s comfortable. It’s nice people. The popcorn is real! It’s just a great place to get away too!” one moviegoer told Boston 25.

Two touchstones of movie history will help open the cinema’s newest era. “The Wizard of Oz” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” will screen in the newest theaters starting on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

“People will always want the experience of going out to a cinema. There’s just something that creates a more heightened experience seeing a film as large as possible and among an audience. And human beings are going to always want that as a means of getting out of the house. Sometimes you just want to leave your living room and we’ll be here when they do,” Anastasio said.

