Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix suffers broken ankle, out for the remainder of postseason

DENVER, C.O. — Following their thrilling OT win against the Bills on Saturday, Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix has been ruled out for the remainder of the postseason after breaking his ankle, the team announced.

HC Sean Payton announced that QB Bo Nix fractured a bone in his ankle on the second-to-last play of the game and will miss the rest of the season.



According to Denver Head Coach Sean Payton, Nix broke a bone in his right ankle on the second-to-last play of overtime.

“[Nix] is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday of this week, which will put him out the rest of the season,” Payton said in a postgame press conference.

Nix’s injury will thrust back-up quarterback Jarrett Stidham into the starting role.

Stidham, drafted by the New England Patriots in 2019, has played six seasons in the NFL. Stidham joined the Broncos back in 2023 after a brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Denver is set to host the AFC Championship against the winner of the Patriots/Texans Divisional Round matchup, which will be played at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m.

