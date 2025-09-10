Brockton third grader saves friend who was having an allergic reaction at lunch

BROCKTON, Mass. — Sierrah Frederic was eating lunch with her friend at Downey Elementary School in Brockton last Friday when she noticed her friend was having an allergic reaction.

“She was eating one of these fruit snacks that her cousin gave her,” said Sierrah. “Her face was like red, it was like a reddish pinkish.”

Sierrah, who’s in third grade, says she knows her friend is allergic to oranges, so she got worried when she saw her eating a fruit snack.

“I was like, did you eat the orange, and she said yes,” said Sierrah.

Sierrah then brought the packaging to the cafeteria worker to show her the ingredients, and then that cafeteria worker along with the assistant principal rushed the student to the nurse’s office.

“We were able to get her the help she needs because of that student, in time,” said Jennifer Colburn, Assistant Principal at Downey Elementary School.

Colburn says the school nurse administered an EpiPen and that student was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Colburn says they have a lot of kids with allergies at school and Sierrah was a great role model for other students.

“The packaging had an orange and a lemon on it, and she knew those are two things she’s not supposed to have, so, so smart, so observant for a little girl – an extraordinary friend I’d say,” said Colburn.

As a thank you, Sierrah got to pick out a large stuffy at the school store.

A sweet recognition for her act of heroism and bravery.

“We are so grateful and thankful for her,” said Colburn.

