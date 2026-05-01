As America turns 250, Lexington shines light on women who shaped its founding

LEXINGTON, Mass. — As America approaches its 250th birthday, the town of Lexington is highlighting how history is preserved, particularly the contributions of women.

Researcher and historian Jessica Stagerwald is leading an effort to ensure the stories of figures like Ruth Buckman, Anna Harrington, Margaret Tulip, and Abigail Harrington are not forgotten. This initiative aims to bring to light the significant roles women played in shaping the nation’s founding.

Stagerwald is dedicated to keeping these historical narratives alive, acknowledging that women’s lives during that period are often poorly documented. Her work focuses on revealing the often-overlooked actions of women who inspired future generations.

Stagerwald is the president of LexSeeHer, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making women’s contributions more visible.

The group led the creation of the Lexington Women’s Liberty Monument, unveiled in 2024 to honor the impact of women throughout the town’s history. The monument stands in Lexington’s historic district near Buckman Tavern, a landmark where local militia gathered in the early hours of April 19, 1775, as they prepared for the arrival of British troops at the start of the American Revolution.

However, in a room next door, women also engaged in their own forms of planning and activism. “Yes, so here we’re in the parlor, and women were doing their own planning,” Stagerwald stated.

Ruth Buckman, who operated Buckman’s Tavern, was at the center of community life. Stagerwald described the tavern as a busy center for exchanging ideas. “When you’re in here it’s like being in a busy center of exchanging, really, ideas,” Stagerwald said. Buckman served customers and conversed with neighbors, staying informed about local meetings and events.

Among those events was the spinning protest organized in 1769 by Anna Harrington, Buckman’s neighbor. This protest involved 45 people who encouraged women to make their own cloth, pushing back against taxes on imported goods. Stagerwald noted this as a significant political act. “This was a really bold move for women to do a political protest,” Stagerwald said.

Margaret Tulip, an enslaved woman residing in Lexington, also demonstrated bold action by fighting for her freedom in court. She won her legal battle during a period when colonists were questioning their own liberty from the king. Stagerwald believes Tulip’s story is crucial for understanding the broader scope of freedom in America.

“To talk about how this woman was enslaved. Then free, then enslaved again, and then sued and won, really helps us think about what has this liberty meant for women across time, especially for women of color,” Stagerwald said. Stagerwald emphasized that stories like Tulip’s are often overlooked. “I do think her story was erased, it was gone,” Stagerwald said.

Abigail Harrington’s story, however, has maintained a strong presence for centuries. She is remembered for waking her son, Jonathan Harrington, on April 19, 1775. Jonathan Harrington participated in the Battle of Lexington. Jonathan Harrington often recounted his mother’s warning. Stagerwald noted that Jonathan called his mother a true patriot, ensuring her legacy. “Her words, something must be done, remain famous in this town for more than 100 years,” Stagerwald said.

Stagerwald expressed her enthusiasm for uncovering more of these hidden histories. “I’m really inspired when I think of the stories that we haven’t unpacked yet, and I’m going to keep digging,” Stagerwald said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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