Brockton mayor pleads not guilty to assault and battery charge involving student

Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues pleaded not guilty in court on Friday to an assault and battery charge.

Rodrigues is accused of touching a Brockton High School student at a parade in May.

The student later filed a formal complaint, prompting an investigation and the legal proceedings that followed.

The matter first drew public attention during Brockton High School’s graduation ceremony in June, when the student’s mother confronted Rodrigues as he addressed graduates. Security then escorted her away from the event.

In a statement released in June, Rodrigues acknowledged an interaction with a student and said he learned the encounter made her feel uncomfortable. At the time, he said Brockton Public Schools was investigating the matter.

He was ordered by a judge to stay away from the victim and school grounds.

Rodrigues will need to attend the school committee meetings over Zoom.

He was released on personal recognizance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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