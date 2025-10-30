Brockton man pleads guilty to child rape charges, sentenced to State Prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Brockton man pleaded guilty to child rape charges and was sentenced to State Prison on Monday in Fall River Superior Court.

Erickson Barbosa, 32, will serve seven years in state prison, followed by five years of probation.

In February 2020, the victim was approached by Barbosa in a Taunton park, where he asked for her Snapchat information. They began communicating through the app, leading to their first meeting on or about April 4, 2020.

During their encounters, Barbosa picked up the victim early in the morning, provided her with marijuana, and raped her in his vehicle. Despite the victim’s claims of non-consent and physical struggle, Barbosa continued to communicate with her via Snapchat.

Screenshots of their conversations and recorded calls from Barbosa while in custody corroborated the victim’s statements. Barbosa fled Massachusetts in October 2024 but was apprehended by US Marshals in Florida and extradited back to face charges.

Barbosa is a citizen of Cape Verde and faces deportation after serving his sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

