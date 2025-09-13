Brockton man injured after early morning box truck crash in New Hampton, NH

NEW HAMPTON, NH — A Brockton man was injured early Saturday morning following a box truck crash in New Hampton, New Hampshire.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, troopers were dispatched to Interstate 93 Northbound, just before Exit 23, at approximately 4:26 a.m. to reports of a box truck that had gone off the road.

Once on scene, troopers found the truck, a 2012 yellow Hino 258/268, up in the trees in the median.

An initial investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Anilton Resende Barros of Brockton, Mass., was driving on I-93 when he “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.” The truck then went into the median, passing over both Northbound and Southbound lanes, before striking an embankment and launching into a group of trees before stopping.

As a result of the crash, Resende Barros suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

The left travel lanes of Interstate 93 northbound and southbound were closed at Exit 23 for about four hours for the cleanup of the crash. All lanes were back open at 8:58 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group