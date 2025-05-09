Brockton man arrested, charged with attempted murder following assault in West Bridgewater home

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The West Bridgewater Police Department has arrested and charged a Brockton man with attempted murder.

Mario Raul Babbs, Age 38, of Brockton, is facing charges of:

Attempted Murder

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault and Battery

The incident occurred on the night of May 8, around 11 P.M., when West Bridgewater police responded to a Spring Street residence after receiving two 911 calls stating that a man was severely bleeding from the neck.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the 36-year-old East Bridgewater man with a towel around his neck, attempting to control the bleeding. West Bridgewater Firefighters transported the victim to Boston Medical Center - South in Brockton.

At this time, the status of the victim remains unknown.

Officers then began an investigation, determining that the incident occurred inside the home where several people were gathered.

The investigation determined that Babbs had forcibly entered a bedroom and then stabbed the East Bridgewater man several times to the head and neck area.

Babbs then ran from the home, where an officer and K-9 located him in a nearby patch of woods.

Babbs was taken into custody and transported to Boston Medical Center - South, He was then later brought to West Bridgewater Police Department for booking.

Babbs is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

