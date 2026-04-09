Brockton Hospital still dealing with aftermath of cybersecurity incident

BROCKTON, Mass. — Health care providers at Brockton Hospital are preparing to work off paper, not computers, for the next two weeks as the health care hub deals with an ongoing cybersecurity incident.

The cybersecurity incident took many electronic services at Brockton Hospital offline on Monday and forced ambulances to be diverted.

On Thursday, a Signature Healthcare spokesperson told Boston 25 News that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and federal and state officials are working alongside the hospital.

“We continue to provide high-quality care across the health system using established downtime procedures,” a Signature Healthcare spokesperson said.

Inpatient and walk-in emergency services are still running as normal.

Chemotherapy infusion services were canceled at the beginning of the week but are beginning to resume.

Signature’s Brockton and East Bridgewater pharmacies are back open for consultation, but new prescription orders cannot be made.

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