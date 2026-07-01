Brockton artist’s mural of Cape Verde’s goalkeeper gains global attention and pride

BROCKTON, Mass. — A striking mural celebrating Cape Verde’s historic World Cup run is turning heads in Brockton and far beyond.

Local artist Cassandra Goncalves spent 13 hours painting a larger-than-life portrait of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha on the window of her family’s restaurant, Luanda Restaurant. The mural has become a symbol of pride for the city’s vibrant Cape Verdean community, while a video documenting its creation has attracted more than 100,000 views on social media from people around the world.

“I’ve never done a mural like this, and I’ve never done a portrait of this scale before, so I was pretty hesitant to do it, if I’m not going to lie,” Goncalves said.

Inspired by Cape Verde’s unexpected success on the international stage, Goncalves said the team’s journey reflects the determination and resilience of the Cape Verdean people.

“It’s something that just shows there’s so much talent in our country, whether it’s soccer or art, and I’m just really honored,” she said.

Although Cape Verde is one of the world’s smallest countries, its national team has captured international attention with its World Cup performance. Goncalves chose to paint goalkeeper Vozinha because of what he represents both on and off the field.

“Determination, grit, resilience—not letting the outside noise stop you from doing what you came here to do. That’s a testament to the Cape Verdean people, so I felt it was really important to share that because it tells our story while also telling his story,” she said.

The mural has quickly become a local attraction, with people stopping by the restaurant to take photos and admire the artwork.

“People are so excited,” said Luanda Restaurant owner Amelia Goncalves, Cassandra’s mother. “They’re driving by, and they stop at the restaurant to take pictures, to talk to us. It’s just incredible.”

Inside the restaurant, preparations are underway for another packed World Cup watch party. The restaurant plans to offer a special menu and a large-screen viewing experience as Cape Verde faces Argentina on Friday.

Amelia Goncalves said the excitement throughout Brockton has been overwhelming, especially because the city is home to one of the largest Cape Verdean communities in the United States.

“People are so happy, so excited. After that, we have a DJ playing some music, so people are so happy, so proud of Cape Verde,” she said.

As for Cassandra, she hopes the mural will eventually catch the attention of the player who inspired it.

“I mean, he’s a little busy right now, so I’ll give him some grace,” she joked. “Maybe after the Cup.”

Residents planning to watch Friday’s match at Luanda Restaurant are encouraged to make reservations in advance, as large crowds are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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