Westport man arrested, facing slew of child rape charges, police say

WESTPORT, Mass. — A Westport man was arrested on Friday for several child rape related charges.

Steven Correia, is charged with two counts of rape of a child with force, one count of aggravated rape of a child under 12, one count of aggravated rape of a child over 12, two counts indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, according to Westport Police.

Authorities say Correia was taken into custody at his Blossom Road residence on a felony arrest warrant with the assistance of the Swansea Police Department.

Correia was initially held on $100,000 bail. After his arraignment, he was ordered held with no bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled on April 1 at the Fall River Justice Center.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group