Bristol County

Westport man arrested, facing slew of child rape charges, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Steven Correia westport child rape suspect (Westport Police Department)
By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

WESTPORT, Mass. — A Westport man was arrested on Friday for several child rape related charges.

Steven Correia, is charged with two counts of rape of a child with force, one count of aggravated rape of a child under 12, one count of aggravated rape of a child over 12, two counts indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, according to Westport Police.

Authorities say Correia was taken into custody at his Blossom Road residence on a felony arrest warrant with the assistance of the Swansea Police Department.

Correia was initially held on $100,000 bail. After his arraignment, he was ordered held with no bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled on April 1 at the Fall River Justice Center.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read