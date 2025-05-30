Third arrest made in connection to ‘horrific’ shooting of 16-year-old in Easton, police say

EASTON, Mass. — Authorities arrested a third person in connection to the shooting of a teenage girl in January.

Antonio Fonseca, 19, of Brockton, was indicted on charges of assault and battery with a firearm, armed robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of a large capacity firearm.

19-year-old Xavion Barnes and 18-year-old Anthony Lopes, both of Brockton, are already facing charges for the shooting.

Teen girl shot in Easton

On January 14, officers responded to a parking lot at the Avalon apartment complex on Robert Drive around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Easton Police Chief Keith Boone.

Arriving law enforcement entities found a 16-year-old girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim survived the attack but is still recovering from significant injuries, according to police.

On Friday, Chief Keith Boone says officers issued a warrant for Fonseca’s arrest.

He was taken into custody in Brockton with the help of Brockton Police and the Massachusetts State police.

Fonseca will be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on Friday afternoon.

“I’d like to commend our Detective Division for their work on this case and thank the numerous law enforcement agencies that assisted us with the investigation” Chief Boone said in a statement.

