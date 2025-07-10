Suspect steals $100k worth of rare Pokémon cards from New Bedford shop, owners say

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A New Bedford shop is closed for the week following a brazen break-in that saw a suspect make off with thousands of dollars worth of rare trading cards.

1st Edition Collectibles says a masked suspect broke into their store on Purchase Street around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday and stole several high-end items.

The list included:

Base Set Unlimited Green Wings Booster Box

Neo Revelation Unlimited Booster Box

BGS 8.5 1st Edition Shadowless Charizard

BGS 8.5 Skyridge Crystal Charizard

PSA 9 Gold Star Charizard

BGS 9 Gold Star Charizard

PSA 9 Shadowless Charizard

BGS 7.5 1st Edition Shadowless Blastoise

Due to their rarity, the total value of the cards is around $100,000.

The shop owners are asking the public to check the resale markets to see if any of these items are posted.

"We appreciate the community support we’ve received, it truly means so much to us to see you all come together to spread awareness and keep an eye out for the stolen items," 1st Edition Collectibles wrote in a social media post.

The store will reopen on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the shop or police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

