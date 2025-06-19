Serious motorcycle crash in Attleboro under investigation

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a Thursday morning crash near the Rhode Island state line.

According to Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance, the collision occurred just before 10 a.m. on I-95 south.

Responding crews found a motorcycle and its operator 500 feet away from the apparent point of impact with the other car.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, according to officials, and was transported to a nearby trauma center.

The driver of the vehicle involved was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.

The left and center lanes remain closed.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group