‘Pointed a loaded gun at officers’: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Raynham, DA says

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A 35-year-old Massachusetts man was shot and killed by Raynham police Tuesday afternoon after he pulled a loaded handgun on the officers at the doorway of the apartment, Plymouth County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

The man, identified as Stephen Maclean, was shot inside his King Phillip Street apartment after opening the door and pointing a gun at several officers who were responding, Quinn said.

“He opened the door and pointed a gun at the officers,” Quinn told reporters at a news conference Tuesday evening.

Quinn said one of the officers deployed a taser while two other officers fired their weapons hitting Maclean. No officers were injured.

The officers immediately rendered aid to Maclean and he was transported to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to Quinn, the man was arrested Monday on charges of intimidation of a witness and disorderly conduct in connection with an ongoing court case that involved his girlfriend. He was released following his court appearance but was on probation for an operating under the influence case.

Police were called back to Maclean’s residence on Tuesday after receiving a call from Maclean’s girlfriend.

“He had apparently been acting erratically, was fired from his job this morning after showing up for work intoxicated, and was being belligerent and aggressive,” said Quinn.

When police arrived at his apartment, the deceased opened the door to his apartment and immediately pointed a handgun at the officers. Quinn said the officers who responded had body cameras on.

A neighbor tells Boston 25 they heard seven or eight shots fired and saw a man taken into an ambulance.

“They were all repetitive like boom boom boom boom boom and that was it,” said Kyle Wilder, “It took like probably 45 minutes for them to get the suspect out and wheeled into the ambulance and I did see like bandages on his chest.”

Crime scene tape could be seen covering the front lawn and driveway of the residence.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and Prosecutors are investigating this fatal shooting.

