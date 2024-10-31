Massachusetts man becomes state’s newest millionaire after winning $2 million on scratch ticket

BOSTON — It’s been a pretty good month for John Ferragamo.

The Peabody resident is celebrating after recently winning a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Ferragamo chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million, before taxes, state lottery officials said in a statement. He plans on buying a new car and going on vacation with his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at Sunoco at 1 Lynn St. in Peabody.

The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

