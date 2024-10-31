‘Died alone in agony’: Brandeis police officers failed to save student’s life, lawsuit alleges

WALTHAM, Mass. — The family of a Brandeis University student who died by suicide has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school and two police officers, alleging that they failed to urgently respond to calls for help and instead left the sophomore to “die alone in agony.”

Todd & Weld LLP, a Boston-based trial practice firm, filed the complaint in Middlesex Superior Court on behalf of the family of Eli T. Stuart, a 20-year-old student who died in December 2023.

The complaint alleges that the university, former Brandeis Police Officer Kimberly Carter, and Brandeis Police Officer Thomas Espada “were grossly negligent” in failing to respond to a phone call from a professor, who was exiting a building on campus and saw Stuart alive on the ground, but “in obvious need of help.”

The lawsuit further alleges that because the two Brandeis officers failed to input the professor’s report into the police system, there was no record from a prior report when Stuart’s mother called the security office that same morning to report that her child was unaccounted for and might be actively engaged in self-harm.

“The lawsuit alleges that Eli died alone and in agony because Brandeis University and its police officers failed to act despite clear and unambiguous warnings that Eli was in trouble. Eli should still be with their family. The plaintiffs are seeking in their lawsuit to hold all those who they allege are responsible for Eli’s death accountable for their negligence,” Howard M. Cooper, the family’s lawyer, said in a statement.

Stuart’s phone recorded audio for 11 hours and 24 minutes before the death, and during that time, “changed their mind about wanting to die and called out for help”, according to the filing. While the tape ends around 4:20 p.m., Stuart “lived on for many hours” without receiving any help despite the early morning report from the professor and the report from their mother.

The complaint also claims that an internal investigation by Brandeis into the matter concluded that Brandeis and its safety officers had committed a “serious dereliction of duty” and contends that the facts establishing these failures had been hidden initially from the family.

In a statement, Stuart’s family said, “We want to make sure that no other family has to endure the pain we have suffered and will continue to suffer forever at the expense of an institution and individuals who were responsible for the safety and well-being of our child. Eli was always an advocate for others, and we hope through this lawsuit, they can continue to be a force for good.”

In a statement emailed to Boston 25, a Brandeis University spokesperson said Stuart’s loss “was felt deeply on campus.”

“Eli Stuart was a beloved member of the Brandeis community and their loss was felt deeply on campus. We offer our deepest sympathies to their family,” the spokesperson said. “Their friends, roommates, professors, and peers all mourn their passing. Brandeis has offered resources and support to all who have been impacted by Eli’s tragic loss.”

The spokesperson added, “Nothing is more important to Brandeis than the safety and security of our students. Consistent with best practices in higher education, Brandeis has multi-disciplinary safety resources available to all members of the community.”

Stuart’s family is seeking damages to be awarded by a jury.

Read the full lawsuit below:

