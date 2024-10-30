FBI, Mass. State Police raid home on South Shore

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Massachusetts State Police raided a home on the South Shore on Wednesday morning.

The law enforcement agencies conducted “court-authorized activity” at a home on Park Avenue West in Weymouth, not far from South Shore Hospital, authorities told Boston 25 News.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed investigators removing boxes and bags of evidence from the home.

Someone inside the home was also spotted cooperating with detectives. A woman and child were also seen leaving the property.

The Weymouth Police Department assisted federal and state investigators at the scene.

There was no immediate word on if anyone was taken into custody.

Crews have since wrapped up the investigation and departed the home.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

