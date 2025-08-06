Owner of Fall River’s Gabriel House turns over safety records to investigators

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The owner of a Fall River assisted living facility that caught fire in July, killing 10 and injuring dozens of others, has turned safety records to state investigators.

Gabriel House owner Dennis Etzkorn released a statement on Wednesday, saying that “all records related to the building’s safety, including documentation of regular inspections of the sprinkler system," has been turned over to the proper authorities.

Etzkorn says the most recent sprinkler inspection reported the system to be in working order.

That inspection was performed on July 8, just 5 days before the deadly fire.

“Over the last quarter century, we have worked hard to provide homes to many people who needed us,” Etzkorn said. “Ensuring that the building was safe was always paramount for us. Our residents were more than tenants – they were our neighbors, our friends, and part of our unique Gabriel House family."

On July 13, flames tore through the assisted living facility, killing 10 and injuring at least 30 others.

In the wake of the tragedy, several survivors have filed lawsuits against the Gabriel House, alleging Etzkorn knew or should have known that residents smoked in their rooms, despite having medical oxygen on site.

While Etzkorn has not commented on the pending litigation, he said he’s worked closely with investigators since that night to determine why a fire that should have been contained to one room spread beyond that point of origin.

"The families of those lost, the survivors, and the city of Fall River deserve those answers," he said.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has since announced new safety measures for all assisted living homes in the state following the Gabriel House fire.

“As my staff and I continue the work to reunite survivors with their possessions, I am cognizant – I will never forget – that 10 families have suffered a loss that can never be restored," Etzkorn said. “My heart breaks for them in this unbearable time of immense grief.”

Etzkorn said he will continue to help all the families and survivors affected by the tragedy.

