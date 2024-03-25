One person critically injured in North Attleborough house fire, officials say

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A homeowner in North Attleborough was seriously injured in a wind-driven house fire on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Fire Chief Chris Coleman says the call came in just before 10 a.m. for a fire at a home on Diamond Street. Arriving companies found heavy flames shooting from the structure and were worried it could spread to other houses due to their close proximity.

A second alarm was ordered for manpower and companies were eventually able to put the fire out.

One victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with significant injuries, although those injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, according to Chief Coleman.

Officials say windy conditions coming off Falls Pond affected the flames and made containing the fire difficult. Despite the elements, firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

The department’s resources were also spread thin, as they were responding to three other calls at the same time, according to Chief Coleman.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the North Attleborough Fire Department, the North Attleborough Police Department, and investigators from the Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

