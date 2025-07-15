Officers shoot and kill suspect during armed standoff at Fall River apartment building, DA says

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A man who was experiencing a mental health crisis was shot and killed by responding police officers during an hourslong standoff early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Fall River Police say they received several 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. from concerned family members that 38-year-old Domonick Knight was making self-harm statements while armed with a gun.

Responding officers evacuated the Langley Street duplex, as well as family members from the same home as Knight.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a trained Crisis Negotiator arrived on scene and initiated multiple attempts to communicate with Knight, according to police, though their attempts were unsuccessful.

At 2:42 a.m., police say a decision was made to breach the front entry and re-establish communications.

According to police, at 3:15 a.m., officers breached the front door and were fired upon by Domonick.

Body camera footage shows the chaotic scene on the second floor landing.

According to police, Domonick was located at the top of the stairs with a short-barrelled rifle and a handgun.

During an ensuing exchange of gunfire, Domonick was shot in the side of the head.

Officers requested medical assistance and Domonick was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy along with other forensic testing is pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police.

No further information was immediately available.

