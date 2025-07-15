Fall River police evacuate neighborhood while responding to a man in crisis

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River police evacuated a neighborhood while responding to a man in crisis on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at a home on Langley Street, and officers have evacuated nearby homes as a precaution and have called in a crisis negotiator to assist in resolving the situation.

Fall River Police Department posted on Facebook, advising residents to avoid the area while the situation is being handled.

The identity of the man in crisis and the specific nature of the incident have not been released.

The incident remains active, and additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

