North Attleboro lawmaker calling for increased safety measures after bulls break loose at rodeo

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A local lawmaker is looking into rodeo legislation after several bulls broke free in North Attleboro over the weekend.

State Representative Adam Scanlon says he’s exploring measures to improve public safety regulations surrounding rodeos, including legislation regarding minimum operational standards like siting, oversight authority, and requiring notice to local animal control officers.

Massachusetts currently has no laws or regulations related to rodeos.

“We are lucky this turned out as it did, with minimal damage and there were no injuries to individuals,” Scanlon said. “This incident raises serious concerns regarding whether we have sufficient public safety protections to ensure that when such events are put on, they are done safely.”

On Sunday, eight escaped bulls caused havoc as they raced out of a rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall around 12:30 p.m. They toppled fences while fleeing into a nearby wooded area.

Seven of the bulls were safely corralled on Sunday, while one bull remained on the lam until Monday night.

That bull was caught on camera charging at a man from point-blank range before being captured.

Scanlon says his office is reaching out to stakeholders and industry experts to explore the best response to this incident. He pointed to states like Rhode Island, Kansas, and Arkansas, which already have rodeo laws that ensure safety for everyone.

“Variety is the spice of life after all,” he said. “But we need to make sure that when such events are put on, precautions are taken to ensure we all get the opportunity to benefit from different forms of entertainment and businesses without sacrificing the public’s safety.”

The rodeo held in North Attleboro was a one-day event and remains under investigation.

