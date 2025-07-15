Memorial grows outside Gabriel House while affected residents moved to nearby assisted living homes

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A growing memorial now sits outside the Gabriel House in Fall River days after a fire killed 9 peopled and injured 30 others.

One person remains in critical condition, according to officials.

More than 60 residents were displaced following the raging inferno, and 7 residents are were being assisted and transferred from the Timao Center on Tuesday.

“On the phone with that making sure we have their prescriptions, some people we heard, ‘I have a 30 day prescription, it’s the second day how do I get the other 28.’ We’re doing our best to accommodate all of them, working with our pharmacies and our local providers, that will be our focus,” said Mayor Paul Coogan.

“A lot of prayers, our heart goes out to them more than anybody involved in this,” said Coogan.

Robert Albernaz gazed up at the window of the room where he says his 64-year-old brother, Rui Albernaz, lived at Gabriel House. Their family is now planning for funeral services.

Robert says Rui was a light. “It’s a lot to take in... it’s a lot to take in,” he told Boston 25 News.

Mayor Coogan says the city hopes to work with partners on the state level to turn several of the nursing homes who have stepped in to help into long term facilities. Coogan says the city is working on returning personal belongings, medication and keeping health at the forefront.

