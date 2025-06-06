Man held without bail for allegedly killing Falmouth man behind Taunton school

TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities arrested a Roxbury man on Friday, accused of a deadly shooting behind a Taunton school in April.

39-year-old David Jones was charged with the murder of Stephan Myers on April 29, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Jones was arraigned in Taunton District Court on Friday afternoon. He was held without bail and hid his face in a white jump suit.

He will be back in court on July 18 for a probable cause hearing.

Falmouth man found deceased behind high school in Taunton died from single gunshot wound, DA says

On the morning of April 30, Myers’s body was found at a construction area behind Bristol-Plymouth High School.

He had sustained a gunshot wound, according to investigators.

It’s unclear if Jones and Myers were known to each other.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group