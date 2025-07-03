Fall River priest removed after ‘credible’ allegations of sexual misconduct with parishioners

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Fall River priest won’t be returning to his post following an investigation into misconduct allegations.

The Fall River Diocese announced on Tuesday the investigation into Father Jay Mello, who was assigned to St. Michael and St. Joseph Parishes, has concluded, and that there was “credible” evidence he abused his position of power to engage in sexual misconduct with two parishioners he was counseling.

Officials say the misconduct did not involve any minors.

The Ministerial Review Board of the Diocese of Fall River, (a board composed of mostly lay people), evaluated the evidence and made recommendations to Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V, who determined that some, though not all, of the allegations against Mello were credible.

“This investigation has been difficult for many in our Diocesan community,” said Bishop da Cunha, “and especially for those who have been harmed by clergy abuse and misconduct. My prayer is that the conclusion of the investigation can bring some closure and healing to the St. Michael’s and St. Joseph’s Parishes.”

Mello remains restricted from priestly ministry.

Supportive services are available to victims of clergy abuse.

For assistance, please contact Carolyn Shipp, the Director of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance Coordinator at 508-985-6508 (confidential voicemail) or cshipp@dioc-fr.org.

