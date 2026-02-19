Brighton officers arrest suspect in connection with motor vehicle break-ins, police say

BOSTON — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with motor vehicle break-ins in Brighton.

Divon Markell Goodman, 31, is expected to be charged in Brighton District Court with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts; receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Goodman was also arrested on multiple outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants related to charges including unarmed burglary, larceny from a building, larceny under $1,200, receiving stolen property over $1,200, possession of Class B, possession of Class E, distribution of Class A, and shoplifting by asportation, second offense.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton/Allston) responded to the area of Leo M. Birmingham Parkway for a report of motor vehicle breaks.

Officers spoke with a victim who reported that two company vehicles had been entered, and property was missing.

A short time later, officers were alerted that a suspect matching the description was seen in the nearby area, checking vehicle door handles.

Responding officers found a man matching the description on Lincoln Street.

As officers approached, the suspect, later identified as Goodman, ran away.

After a brief pursuit, officers apprehended Goodman after a struggle in a snow-covered alleyway.

One officer suffered a non-life-threatening arm injury during the arrest, police said.

Officers later recovered property believed to be associated with the reported incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

