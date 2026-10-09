Brighton man charged in connection with triple stabbing

A Brighton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a triple stabbing that left three people injured last weekend.

Joshua Flores, 24, has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, three counts of armed assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and two counts of mayhem, Boston police say.

Flores was placed under arrest after officers allegedly found him swinging a large knife in the area of Leo M. Birmingham Parkway and Waverly Street Thursday afternoon.

Officers also determined there was probable cause to charge Flores in connection with a stabbing in the area of Cambridge Street and Harvard Avenue on Sunday morning, October 4.

The three men stabbed all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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