Brigham and Women’s nurses file fourth labor charge against hospital ahead of strike

The Massachusetts Nurses Association has filed a fourth federal unfair labor practice charge against Brigham and Women’s Hospital, alleging the hospital changed nurses’ job duties without negotiating with the union ahead of an open-ended strike scheduled to begin next week.

According to the charge, the hospital “unilaterally changed job descriptions and job duties of myriad bargaining unit nurses without first satisfying its duty to bargain” with the union.

“Our job duties shape the care we provide and the conditions under which we provide it. Brigham nurses have a legally protected voice in those decisions. This fourth charge further reflects how the billionaires are running MGB, focused on corporate greed rather than nurses and patients. We will defend our rights and our patients,” said Kelly Morgan, RN, a labor and delivery nurse and Chair of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee. “If forced, we will strike until we secure a new contract and resolve the unfair labor practices that have contributed to our decision to strike.”

Brigham nurses authorized the open-ended strike on Sept. 24, voting 2,986 to 215 in favor. The vote followed a one-day strike on July 8, a subsequent four-day lockout by Mass General Brigham, and unsuccessful bargaining sessions in July and August.

An open-ended strike is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Oct. 14.

Boston 25 has reached out to the hospital for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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