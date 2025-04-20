Brief ‘Shelter-in-place’ order sent out after shots fired at Harvard Square Station

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Following a brief shelter-in-place order, the search for a suspect in a reported shooting at Harvard Square has ended.

According to an alert sent out by Harvard University, the Cambridge, State, and Harvard Police are actively searching the area for the suspect after it was reported that shots were fired.

The message also asked that students enter the nearest building and stay there until further notice.

A follow-up message was sent, alerting people that the search has concluded and that the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

Transit police have provided an update, saying around 2:12 P.M., Transit Police Officers were dispatched to Harvard Square Station on reports of shots fired.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a man on the Southbound platform was armed with a firearm and shot around 4-5 rounds at a “targeted individual”, then fled the area.

At this time, Transit police say there are no victims and no evidence to suggest there are.

There was no word if an arrest had been made.

The MBTA has also said that they will be replacing services with shuttle buses between Central and Alewife Stations due to the ongoing police activity.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses are replacing service between Central and Alewife due to police activity at Harvard. Passengers should expect delays as shuttles are being dispatched. https://t.co/1hqoxASuuV — MBTA (@MBTA) April 20, 2025

At this time, the situation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

