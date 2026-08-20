Bridgewater rallies around Little League team in first-ever World Series appearance

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The town of Bridgewater came together Wednesday to cheer on its boys’ Little League team as it made history with its first-ever appearance in the Little League World Series.

Watch parties were held throughout town as residents gathered to support the team and watch the young players compete on the national stage.

For some of Bridgewater’s youngest baseball fans, seeing the team make it this far was hard to believe.

“Shocking how they made it this far. Hope they win it all,” 9-year-old Bridgewater resident Declan Hafferty said.

“This is so crazy how they made it this far,” 9-year-old Zach Frizzell said.

The game was a nail-biter. Bridgewater and New Jersey were tied 1-1 until the final moments, but Bridgewater ultimately came up short.

Despite the loss, residents said they were proud of the team and the way the boys battled.

“They played great. They were in it the whole time,” Bridgewater resident Ashley Simoni said. “Very close game, very good game. We got more in us. We got more to go — we’re gonna win the next one!”

Several restaurants around Bridgewater hosted watch parties, including Greyhound Tavern, where fans gathered to cheer on the team.

“This is huge, huge for Bridgewater,” Nicole Palizzolo said. “It is so fun. It’s a great time to be a Bridgewater resident for sure.”

The team’s success is also inspiring a younger generation of baseball players in town.

Tom Hafferty, who coaches a group of 9-year-old players, said his team watched closely, hoping they can make it to the World Series themselves someday.

“We got the 9-year-olds over here watching, hoping they make it there in three years,” Hafferty said. “They love Dom. I mean, they got their eyes glued to him right now, so they’re learning everything from the kids above them. These kids put on a good example. It’s been fun to watch.”

Bridgewater will have another chance to keep its World Series run alive Saturday.

And if Wednesday was any indication, the team can expect plenty of support from back home.

“They still got more to go. They still can win this whole thing,” Simoni said. “Let’s go, Bridgewater. You guys got this. We got it!”

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