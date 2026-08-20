Bridgewater Little League loses Game 1 against New Jersey with walk-off home run

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The Bridgewater Little League team lost their first game of the Little League World Series tonight in heartbreaking fashion after a walk-off home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

A HOME RUN TO END IT‼️



New Jersey with the first walkoff win at Williamsport this year 💪 @LittleLeague pic.twitter.com/ijhTo3iWAl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 20, 2026

The game was tied 1-1 going into the sixth before New Jersey Little Leaguer Mason Rincon sent one over the centerfield wall to end the night.

New Jersey took the lead early after scoring off a passed ball from Bridgewater pitcher Dominik Mombeleur. Shortly afterwards, Bridgewater’s Anthony Sullivan tied it up in the top of the third with a homer.

See ball, hit ball, watch ball fly 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dX2jGnXDbF — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 20, 2026

Despite the loss, the Bridgewater boys will face a team to be determined on the 22nd.

Bridgewater, or Team New England, advanced to the tournament after defeating Maine 8-0 last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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