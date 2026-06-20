Bridgewater man arrested on charges of posing as a teen to expose himself to minors

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Bridgewater man was arrested this week following an investigation into claims that he engaged in inappropriate communications and exposed himself to children.

Bridgewater police said that around 7:15 p.m., officials were made aware of allegations involving interactions between several girls age 12 and 13 and an individual known to them as “Jay.”

Police said “Jay” presented himself as a 17-year-old during his conversations with the girls on Facetime and in person.

An investigation by Bridgewater police identified “Jay” as 20-year-old Orate Kyle Graham of Bridgewater.

During the investigation, police uncovered that Graham allegedly engaged in interactions with minor victims and exposed himself. Police said he also requested that these minors expose themselves to him.

Graham was arrested and charged with two counts of disseminating obscene matter to a minor and accosting or annoying another person.

He was taken to Plymouth County House of Corrections and held on $25,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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