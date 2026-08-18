Bridgewater set to face off against New Jersey in first game of Little League World Series

The Bridgewater Little League team is set for their first game of the World Series on Wednesday.

The team shared a photo of the players with new bats ahead of the game.

It marks the first time in the team’s history that they will play in the Little League World Series.

The team will face off against New Jersey at 3 p.m. in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

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