Lindsay Clancy’s psychologist testifies, saying she still thinks about her children

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — In the Lindsay Clancy triple murder trial, a defense psychologist testified that Lindsay Clancy still thinks about her children.

Defense psychologist Dr Paul Zeizel testified that he has met with Lindsay Clancy 60 times and has spent 35 hours evaluating her.

He told the jury that Lindsay Clancy still thinks about the three children she is charged with killing.

“She speaks about them,” Dr. Paul Zeilzel testified. “She really loved them, misses them, and thinks of them every single day, almost every moment of the day.”

Lindsay Clancy is charged with three counts of murder for the strangulation deaths of Cora, Dawson, and Calan Clancy.

Her lawyer is mounting an insanity defense, claiming she was in the grip of postpartum psychosis, wrongly medicated, and is not criminally responsible.

Dr. Zeizel testified to his findings back that up.

“My opinion is that she did indeed have a mental disease or defect. She had bipolar disorder with postpartum psychosis,” Dr. Zeizel testified.

But in cross-examination, a prosecutor questioned Dr. Zeizel’s objectivity.

Prosecutors played for the jury a video clip of Dr. Zeizel appearing alongside Defense attorney Kevin Reddington two weeks after the murders, talking about Lindsay’s surreal state of mind.

In cross-examination, a prosecutor suggested Dr. Zeizel got too close to Lindsay Clancy.

“How many defendants that you have evaluated for criminal responsibility have you spent 35 hours evaluating?” Prosecutor Shanan Buckingham asked.“One. One other one,” Dr. Zeizel testified.

“How many other defendants have you evaluated for whom you’ve testified that you care deeply for them?” Buckingham asked.

“One other one,” Dr. Zeizel answered.

Court ended early Wednesday for what the judge called an unforeseen circumstance.

The Defense has at least one more witness to call, and testimony resumes Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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