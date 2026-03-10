Bricks fall from a building onto street in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Bricks fell from a building onto the street below in Chelsea on Monday evening.

The area on Washington Avenue was sectioned off with police tape while authorities investigated the scene.

The building has been vacant since a fire tore through it back in January.

Boston 25 has reached out to see if anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

