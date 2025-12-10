Norwood Police arrest suspect in October carjacking

NORWOOD, MASS. — Norwood Police have made an arrest in an October carjacking investigation.

On December 10, the Norwood Police Department arrested 19-year-old Albi Sanchez of Norwood in connection with the incident.

The alleged carjacking took place on October 18 in the area of Village Road West at about 11 a.m. when the suspect allegedly stole a car from an Uber driver.

Sanchez was charged with carjacking while armed with a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and robbery while armed and masked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

