Brian Walshe’s verdict slip: See the choices jurors in his murder trial face

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury deliberations in Brian Walshe’s murder trial began Friday afternoon after the defense and prosecution delivered closing arguments.

Twelve jurors at Norfolk Superior Court are weighing whether Walshe killed his wife, Ana Walshe, in their Cohasset home around New Year’s Eve 2022, or if she died in bed, as his attorneys have claimed.

The defense argues Ana died of a sudden, unexpected medical event and that Walshe panicked after finding her dead. Prosecutors allege Walshe murdered Ana as his marriage unraveled, then covered up the crime by dismembering her body and disposing of the remains in area dumpsters.

On the day jury selection had been set to begin last month, Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading police and dismembering his wife’s body. He still faces a charge of first-degree murder in his wife’s disappearance.

Boston 25’s Bob Ward obtained a copy of the verdict slip that the court gave to the jurors weighing Walshe’s fate.

Here’s a look at what jurors see on the slip:

COUNT 001 On or about January 1, 2023

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE, WITH DELIBERATE PREMEDITATION

We the jury find the defendant:

( ) NOT GUILTY

( ) GUILTY AS CHARGED, MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

( ) GUILTY OF MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

Deliberations will continue on Monday if a verdict is not reached on Friday afternoon.

