Brian Walshe sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his missing wife Ana

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man convicted of murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, whose body was never found, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday morning.

Walshe appeared in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court, where Judge Diane Freniere handed him the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Massachusetts.

“That sentence is immensely appropriate and just, given your murderous acts and the life trauma you inflicted on your own children,” Freniere told the court, describing his criminal acts as “barbaric and incomprehensible.”

Before Walshe learned his fate, the court heard an emotional victim impact statement from Ana Walshe’s sister.

“Ana will never be forgotten. We will carry the light of her life with us forever,” Aleksandra Dimitrijevic told the court.

Dimitrijevic added, “I struggle with the grief that comes without warning...This is all just a terrible dream."

On Monday, the jury in his high-profile trial found Walshe guilty of first-degree murder. Before the start of the trial on Dec. 1, Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading police and dismembering his wife’s body.

Jurors deliberated for less than six hours before returning the verdict. Walshe showed no emotion as the decision was read.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three, vanished on New Year’s Day 2023. Prosecutors argued Walshe killed Ana and then dismembered her remains, discarding them in area dumpsters.

The defense conceded that Walshe disposed of Ana’s body but claimed she died unexpectedly in bed after a New Year’s Eve party at their home. Walshe did not testify, and the defense called no witnesses during the trial.

After Monday’s verdict, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey praised the jury’s decision, saying, “It’s not about winning or losing. It’s about getting the right answer. And this was the right answer.”

Morrissey said Ana’s mother told him after the verdict that justice had been served.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed to today.

