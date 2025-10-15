Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Younger women seeing uptick in diagnoses

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as diagnoses among women under 50 continue to rise by about 1.5% each year, one local mother is sharing her story to highlight the life-saving power of early detection.

Ali Kelleher, a mother of two from Swampscott, was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer at age 40—just after her first mammogram revealed cancer in her milk ducts that had already spread to her lymph nodes.

“Most women who are diagnosed with breast cancer are post-menopausal, typically between the ages of 55 and 65,” said Dr. Harold Burstein, Ali’s oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “But we are seeing a slow but steady rise in the incidence of breast cancer among younger women.”

Dr. Burstein noted that earlier screening and increased awareness are helping to catch cancers sooner, which often leads to more effective treatment. However, those treatments can come with serious challenges for younger patients, including the risk of early menopause and complications with fertility due to chemotherapy and anti-estrogen therapies.

“I think I was really lucky—I already had my kids,” Ali said. “But that being said, if anyone can catch something early, the better off they’ll be.”

One critical tool in early detection is genetic testing, which is becoming more widely used. According to Dr. Burstein, it can help identify women at higher risk for developing breast cancer.

“For women with a strong family history of breast cancer—or those who develop it at a younger age—genetic testing can sometimes reveal a mutation,” he explained. “That information can actually change the course of treatment.”

Ali credits her recovery in large part to the strong support system around her. Since her diagnosis last year, she’s undergone a double mastectomy, eight rounds of chemotherapy, and 16 days of radiation. That intensive phase of treatment wrapped up in August—the same month she and her brother, also a cancer survivor, threw out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game.

She still faces several years of hormone therapy, but Ali is focused on moving forward—and encouraging others not to delay screenings.

“There’s no better time to worry about yourself than now,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

