BOSTON — Boston 25′s own Mark Ockerbloom and Rachel Keller hosted the 43rd annual T1D Greater New England Gala on Saturday night.

The mission statement of the organization is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to treat, prevent, and ultimately cure type 1 diabetes, or T1D, and its complications.

85% of type 1 Diabetes diagnoses are in people without a family history of the condition and half of diagnoses occur in adults, 20 and older.

The theme was Be The Momentum. Be the progress. Be the cure.

The gala raised more than $2 million for the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group