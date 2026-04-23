BOSTON — A Brazilian national living illegally in Carver has been sentenced to federal prison for selling four firearms as well as fentanyl in 2024, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Talles Provette De Faria, 35, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 32 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Provette De Faria is subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of the imposed sentence.

In December, Provette De Faria pleaded guilty to one count each of dealing firearms without a license, conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

He was charged by criminal complaint in September 2024.

On two dates between April and September 2024, Provette De Faria met with a cooperating witness in Eastern Massachusetts and sold a total of four firearms, prosecutors said. Provette De Faria also communicated with the cooperating witness on other dates about other firearms and also sold the cooperating witness fentanyl.

Brazilian national living illegally in Mass. sent to prison for dealing fentanyl, firearms, feds say (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Specifically, on April 24, 2024, Provette De Faria sold two 9mm pistols and ammunition in exchange for cash at a Home Depot parking lot in Plymouth, prosecutors said.

Later, on May 15, 2024, Provette De Faria sold fentanyl to a cooperating witness at a parking lot in Barnstable.

On subsequent dates, Provette De Faria continued to send pictures and videos to the cooperating witness showing firearms – both pistols and rifles – and offering them for sale. Prosecutors said this continued across several dates and into June. On several occasions, Provette De Faria indicated that he had an out-of-state source of supply for firearms.

On Sept. 19, 2024, before he was arrested by authorities, Provette De Faria sold a pistol, a rifle, as well as a 30-round magazine loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition to the cooperating witness in Plymouth, prosecutors said. The pistol had previously been reported as stolen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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