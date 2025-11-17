Braintree student arrested after allegedly bringing air-soft type gun to school

A Braintree student was arrested after allegedly bringing an airsoft-type gun to school.

According to police on Monday morning, a School Resource Officer (SRO) was approached by a witness at the Braintree High School, who reported that another student had a handgun.

The witness said he saw the weapon.

The SRO noticed school officials, and a shelter in place was enacted at the school, and a safe plan to confront the student was crafted.

Braintree Police Officers and school staff were able to separate the student, and officers arrested him.

The student was cooperative, and a search revealed a realistic-looking airsoft-type pistol in the student’s coat, police say.

Braintree Police will not be releasing the student’s identity at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

