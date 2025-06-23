Braintree Police seek public’s help in locating missing man

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen leaving Braintree Manor on Monday morning.

Daniel Earl Whynot, 57, was last seen at 5:08 a.m. Monday leaving the Braintree Manor at 1102 Washington St. and walking northbound on foot, police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Daniel Earl Whynot (Braintree Police)

Police described Whynot as standing approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 201 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a winter beanie, brown jacket, Patriots T-shirt, gray/white pants, black shoes and carrying two bags and a backpack.

Whynot is known to frequent the Worcester area and has family in Waltham, police said.

Daniel has not made any statements about harming himself or others.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Braintree Police Department 781-843-1212. pic.twitter.com/SIsODHTPIy — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) June 23, 2025

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Braintree Police at 781-843-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

