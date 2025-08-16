Braintree Little League needs a win to move on to the World Series

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The Braintree Little League team faces a crucial game today in Williamsport, needing a win against Lamar, Texas, to advance in the Little League World Series.

After a tough loss to Irmo, South Carolina, Braintree’s 12-year-olds are determined to bounce back in their second game of the series.

The local community is rallying behind the team, with Southside Tavern hosting a watch party for fans to gather and show their support.

“They’re not deterred, they battled the entire summer so they’ll be ready to go today,” said Steve Pratt, Vice President of Braintree American Little League. “They’re confident, they’re in great spirits, but they also know they’re going to have to play their best game facing a tremendous team.”

Southside Tavern and other local businesses in Braintree are displaying signs with players’ names to show their support for the team.

The atmosphere in the town is described as the calm before the storm, with anticipation building for the afternoon game.

They’ll take on Texas at 3 p.m. It will air on ESPN.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

